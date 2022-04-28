David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy’s usual dismissal was delayed Thursday after the campus was evacuated because of a threat called in about the school.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said a bomb threat was called in to the school at 1:25 p.m. and the school was evacuated as deputies and Lafayette firefighters conducted a sweep of the campus at 805 Teurlings Drive.
The all clear was given shortly before 3 p.m. and students were returned to campus to begin their dismissal, she said.