David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is pictured Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy’s usual dismissal was delayed Thursday after the campus was evacuated because of a threat called in about the school.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said a bomb threat was called in to the school at 1:25 p.m. and the school was evacuated as deputies and Lafayette firefighters conducted a sweep of the campus at 805 Teurlings Drive.

The all clear was given shortly before 3 p.m. and students were returned to campus to begin their dismissal, she said.

