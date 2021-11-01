The Lafayette Police Department will have a recruiting day Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School.

A physical agility test will begin at 9 a.m. at the Teurlings football Field.

Applicants should wear appropriate athletic attire and bring a valid state identification card. Applications will be given on-site, as well as applications for dispatcher and departmental records clerk.

The announcement is part of an ongoing effort to battle staff shortages experienced in the past several months caused by a combination of factors that include the pandemic, and according to Lafayette residents and activists, the upheaval in the department's leadership.

The Police Department has had five leaders — chiefs, interim chiefs, acting interim chiefs — in the two years since Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office, including three just in the past three weeks.

In May, Sgt. Kristina Strong, the Lafayette police recruiter, was moved into a recruiting position to help fill 29 openings in the department.

As of Tuesday, LPD had 12 open positions and four pending hires out of the allotted 290 sworn police officers. Beginning Nov. 1, there are additional patrol positions expected to become avialable, a move that will bring the total allotted to 302. "We intend to fill all of these spots," said Robin Griffin, spokesperson for the department.

For further information, the police suggested contacting LPD recruiter, Sgt. Kristi Strong @ 337-291-8663 or kstrong@lafayettela.gov.