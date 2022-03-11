New Iberia Police are trying to find a woman who they say used a fake check to purchase three vehicles worth $100K.
Shawntell Rena Romero is suspected of writing a fraudulent check to purchase the vehicles from a local dealership, according to a police department statement.
When the dealership processed the check, it was returned as fraud.
Romero may still be the area and is known for driving a black Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag, according to the statement.
Warrants have been issued for Romero's arrest on charges of monetary instrument abuse and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information about Romero's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477)