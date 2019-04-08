The suspect in a homicide and attempted murder in Ville Platte engaged police in a shootout Sunday evening.
KATC reported that one person was killed and another shot five times at a home in the 700 block of Wilson Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside and shot at responding officers from the Pine Prairie Police Department, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, according to a State Police News Release.
The suspect was apprehended around 7 p.m. Ville Platte Police requested assistance shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to the news release. No officers were injured. Medical personnel checked out the suspect and cleared him for arrest at the scene, according to KATC.
The suspect is the boyfriend of the homicide victim, and the other victim was at the house to drop off a baby, according to KATC.
State Police are investigating the use of force. Ville Platte Police are investigating the alleged homicide and attempted murder.
No further information was available as of Monday morning.