Five people were killed and six were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 29 early Monday afternoon, state police report. Two Ville Platte residents and one Eunice resident were among those who died.
A press release from Louisiana State Police says the accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Hwy. 29 in Avoyelles Parish. Three vehicles were involved.
Officials say 21-year-old Derrick D. Kyle, Jr., of Cottonport, was traveling northbound in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck a Ford van head-on. While both vehicles were disabled on the highway, the Ford van was then struck by a Toyota Corolla.
Kyle Jr. and his passenger, 20-year-old Jada D. Cook, of Marksville, both sustained fatal injuries.
Three passengers in the Ford van were also killed: 60-year-old Steven Freeman, of Ville Platte, 50-year-old Jacoby L. Mayes, of Eunice, and 55-year-old Hayward Petre Jr., of Ville Platte.
The driver of the Ford van and two other passengers all sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were taken, but police did not say whether impairment was suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.