A Lafayette woman was arrested Wednesday at a local hotel following a domestic incident involving one of her children, KATC-TV reported
The Scott Police Department said they responded to a call at a residence in the 1400 block of Westgate Road, June 23, for a disturbance.
Officers say the caller stated that the suspect, identified as Briana Roy, 28, of Lafayette, had come to the residence and allegedly pushed her way through the doorway causing injury to the caller. During the incident, Roy had demanded money from the caller and when she was denied she picked up a gaming console and smashed the front glass-door.
Roy's children, who police say have been removed from her home by the court, were also in the residence as the incident took place. After causing the damage, Roy allegedly grabbed one of the children and forced him into an awaiting cab. The cab driver drove Roy and the child to a hotel in Lafayette where, police say, she exited the vehicle and left the child with the cab driver.
Police were able to track the drop off location of Roy and safely take the child back into custody. The child was then returned to a guardian.
Roy was located and taken into custody by Lafayette Police Department after Scott Police Department confirmed she was still at the hotel. Roy was transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where she was booked for domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, home invasion, and interference with the custody of a child.
A bond was set at $55,000