A man was arrested after being found in possession of drugs while trespassing on Woodvale Elementary School’s campus, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Jesse Mangrum, 37, was booked on counts of criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substances within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding burglary warrant on Friday, an agency statement said.
Mangrum was apprehended after faculty members alerted school resource officers that an unknown man was walking in the school’s parking lot around 12:15 p.m.
Deputies made contact and discovered drugs in Mangrum’s possession; after running his information, deputies also determined he had an active warrant out for a burglary offense, the statement said.