Five people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish Thursday night in what sheriff’s office investigators believe was a targeted attack.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near mile marker 84 on Interstate 10. The victims’ vehicle had exited Crowley and was traveling east when shots were fired into the vehicle from another vehicle traveling in the same direction.
The victims’ vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes before coming to a rest, without crashing into any other vehicles, Gibson said in a statement.
The victims’ vehicle was occupied by two adults and four juveniles. Five people were struck by gunfire and two are in critical condition. The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the identities of the victims.
Sheriff’s office investigators believe the shooting was a deliberate attack aimed at occupants in the vehicle and not a road rage incident or random shooting, Gibson said. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., Gibson said.