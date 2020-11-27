A Rayne man died Thursday from injuries suffered after he crashed into a car backing onto U.S. 90 in Acadia Parish several days prior.
Javier Senegal, 25, was riding a 2019 Suzuki GSX motorcycle at a high speed east on U.S. 90 near Llama Road when he braked while passing a vehicle on the road’s shoulder around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. His motorcycle skidded, fell to its side and Senegal was unseated, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Senegal and his motorcycle struck the rear quarter-panel of a 2017 Honda Accord that was backing onto the highway from a private driveway. Senegal was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he died Thursday, the statement said.
The driver of the Accord, 24-year-old Shayna Meaux, and her front seat passenger were wearing seat belts and weren’t injured. Meaux submitted a breath sample which indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.082%, Gossen said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Meaux was booked on first-offense DWI. A toxicology sample was also taken from Senegal.
The crash remains under investigation.