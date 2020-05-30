Lafayette police responded to a 3 a.m. Saturday shooting in the 200 block of Poydras Street.
There, officers found a lone victim with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.
The suspect fled the scene. Police identified him as Nathaniel Zeno.
A warrant has been issued for Zeno's arrest that accuses him of one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation was continuing.
Police said the victim was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.
Police asked that anyone with information about Zeno's whereabouts to call the police department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.
Driver crashes after fleeing Trooper, unrestrained passenger killed
A passenger in a vehicle speeding away from a traffic stop was killed in Evangeline Parish early Saturday when the car in which he was traveling left the roadway and struck a tree.
Louisiana State Police said in an issued statement that a Trooper attempted to stop a 2003 Saturn 200 around 1:30 a.m. for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Makenzie Dixon, 31, of Ville Platte, appeared to stop initially but instead fled on LA Highway 10 at a high rate of speed.
Dixon apparently lost control of the vehicle on a curve near the intersection of Highway 10 and LA Highway 106, left the roadway and struck a tree. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers said the passenger, Kevin Arvie, 33 of Ville Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon's injuries were described as moderate. He was taken to a hospital.