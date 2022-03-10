A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman, whom he held captive in her own home overnight, and forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM the next day, Lafayette police said.
David A. Sonnier, 50, was booked on aggravated kidnapping, second-degree rape, armed robbery, home invasion and false imprisonment.
According to police, Sonnier grabbed the woman outside her home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and forcefully dragged her back inside, where he held her captive for hours.
On Thursday, Sonnier then forced the victim to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money while threatening her with a gun, authorities said.
Sonnier and the victim were later found by Scott police in the victim’s car.