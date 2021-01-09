Five men have been arrested in a Jan. 2 armed robbery in Breaux Bridge.
Shamar Calais, 20, of Arnaudville; Sherman Calais, 22, of Arnaudville; Triston Meche, 19, of Breaux Bridge; Johnathan Taylor, 20, of Breaux Bridge; and Rashaun Williams, 20, of Arnaudville were arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the parish jail, an agency statement said.
The armed robbery happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 2 as the victim was leaving a party in the 1000 block of Courville Road. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the physical assault and robbery and was treated at a nearby hospital, the statement said.
The five men were developed as suspects and arrested on the following counts:
- Shamar Calais: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
- Sherman Calais: second-degree battery and armed robbery
- Triston Meche: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
- Johnathan Taylor: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
- Rashaun Williams: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
Williams was also arrested on counts of theft of a firearm, simple battery and failure to appear for unrelated offenses.