From left: Shamar Calais, 20, of Arnaudville; Sherman Calais, 22, of Arnaudville; Triston Meche, 19, of Breaux Bridge; Johnathan Taylor, 20, of Breaux Bridge; and Rashaun Williams, 20, of Arnaudville were arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in a Jan. 2 armed robbery in Breaux Bridge. 

 Courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Five men have been arrested in a Jan. 2 armed robbery in Breaux Bridge.

Shamar Calais, 20, of Arnaudville; Sherman Calais, 22, of Arnaudville; Triston Meche, 19, of Breaux Bridge; Johnathan Taylor, 20, of Breaux Bridge; and Rashaun Williams, 20, of Arnaudville were arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the parish jail, an agency statement said.

The armed robbery happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 2 as the victim was leaving a party in the 1000 block of Courville Road. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the physical assault and robbery and was treated at a nearby hospital, the statement said.

The five men were developed as suspects and arrested on the following counts:

  • Shamar Calais: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
  • Sherman Calais: second-degree battery and armed robbery
  • Triston Meche: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
  • Johnathan Taylor: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery
  • Rashaun Williams: second-degree battery and principal to armed robbery

Williams was also arrested on counts of theft of a firearm, simple battery and failure to appear for unrelated offenses.

