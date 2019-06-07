An Opelousas man was arrested on second-degree murder in the shooting death of Steven Andrus.
Kendol Payne, 28, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail in relation to the May 21 homicide of Andrus. The 22-year-old Opelousas resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Phillip Street around 4:30 a.m, KATC reported.
Major Mark Guidry said Andrus was transported to Opelousas General Hospital, where he later died.
A release from the Opelousas Police Department said investigators think a dispute may have occurred between Payne and Andrus the morning of the shooting. They came to that conclusion after interviewing multiple people with information about that morning and other evidence, the release said.