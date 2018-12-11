ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s husband has been let off with a warning after facing a possible misdemeanor simple assault charge following an incident Friday involving a city council member.
Lawrence “Manny” Mitchell was issued a summons for misdemeanor simple assault after a heated exchange with St. Martinville Council member Craig Prosper on his personal cell phone in the presence of Police Chief Ricky Martin, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A hearing was held Monday morning at Parks City Hall with Justice of the Peace Charlene Champagne, who heard from both Mitchell and Prosper about the incident.
Champagne said she decided to issue a warning to both men, advising them to stay away from each other, instead of issuing a peace bond. However, Champagne says she will issue a peace bond if she finds out they have interacted with one another in the next six months.
“If something happens, they will be brought back and a $1000 peace bond will be issued,” Champagne said.
