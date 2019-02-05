A deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday and accused of raping a juvenile.
Bryan D. Kibodeaux, 42, was taken into custody after a complaint last month involving the sexual abuse of a child, State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer said in a news release.
Authorities did not provide additional details of the crime but said the Abbeville man was identified as a suspect during their investigation. Authorities also executed a search warrant on his home.
Kibodeaux was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on the following counts: first-degree rape and four counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.
State Police said Kibodeaux has been fired from the sheriff's office and the investigation remains ongoing.
Officials have said the allegations are unrelated to Kibodeaux's work with the Sheriff's Office, KATC-TV is reporting.