ACA.janyahebert520.adv.crop

Lafayette Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin, right, consoles mother Kysha Mouton after balloons were released during a vigil for daughter Ja’Nya Hebert, 16, on East Clinton St. Friday, July 16, 2021 in Lafayette, La.. Hebert was shot and killed by another 16 year old last week. ORG XMIT: BAT2107162149313383

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Two more teens have been arrested in the fatal July shooting of a 16-year-old Northside High student.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the case Thursday, each on a count of first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested July 13 on a count of second-degree murder.

The juveniles are accused in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ja’Nya Hebert in the 200 block of Harrington Drive on July 11. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and found Ja’Nya lying in the street after having been shot in the back. Ja’Nya was sitting in a vehicle when the assailants opened fire, striking her, police said.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Ja’Nya’s family said they learned she was not the intended target.

Loved ones described the rising high school junior as a passionate dancer who was energetic, outspoken, loving, kind-hearted and hardworking, who loved to travel and meet new people and who worked hard in school and eventually wanted to become a registered nurse.

Mourners gathered on East Clinton Drive Friday evening to honor the memory of 16-year-old Ja’Nya Hebert, a rising Northside High School junior who was fatally shot on Harrington Drive on Sunday, July 11.

All suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been arrested, the police department said, but the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments