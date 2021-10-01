Two more teens have been arrested in the fatal July shooting of a 16-year-old Northside High student.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the case Thursday, each on a count of first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested July 13 on a count of second-degree murder.

The juveniles are accused in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ja’Nya Hebert in the 200 block of Harrington Drive on July 11. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and found Ja’Nya lying in the street after having been shot in the back. Ja’Nya was sitting in a vehicle when the assailants opened fire, striking her, police said.

Ja’Nya’s family said they learned she was not the intended target.

Loved ones described the rising high school junior as a passionate dancer who was energetic, outspoken, loving, kind-hearted and hardworking, who loved to travel and meet new people and who worked hard in school and eventually wanted to become a registered nurse.

All suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been arrested, the police department said, but the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.