An Opelousas man was arrested after police say he committed three drive-by shootings in Bunkie, Morrow and Opelousas in one night.
Dequavious Travon Johnson, 20, was arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault by drive-by shooting for three drive-by shootings that took place June 25, according to a release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
Investigators said the shootings in Bunkie and Morrow were retaliation for a June 23 shooting that injured Johnson’s cousin.
Deputies said shortly after 1 a.m. June 25, two trailer homes in Morrow were shot at while five people were inside. Officers found 25 rifle casings and four .40 caliber casings at the scene, the release said. At the same time, officers with the Bunkie Police Department were investigating a drive-by shooting in that city.
Later that same night, another drive-by shooting complaint was made in Opelousas, and officers there recovered another nine rifle casings, three 9 mm caliber casings and 18 .40 caliber casings.
St. Landry deputies, officers with the Bunkie and Opelousas police departments, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents met to compare the evidence and were able to place Johnson at the scene of each shooting, the release said.
During Johnson’s arrest, officers confiscated multiple gun magazines and ammunition matching those used in the shootings. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on Friday.