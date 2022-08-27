A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Givens is accused of shooting at a woman’s apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. Officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Green said.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The woman told investigators that Givens was asked to leave the apartment, then came back and fired several shots at her apartment.
Givens was arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.