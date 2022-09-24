Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night.
Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near milepost 21, a couple miles north of U.S. 190.
Both Fontenot and Eaglin were wearing seatbelts but both succumbed to injuries at the scene and were pronounced dead by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.
Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated the date of the crash as Saturday. The Acadiana Advocate regrets the error.