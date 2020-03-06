A Lafayette man is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile, KATC reports.
Wilson Sampy Jr. was arrested by Lafayette police following an investigation. Specific details of the case cannot be released because the victim is a juvenile.
According to police Sampy knew the victim and allegedly assaulted the juvenile over an unspecified period of time. Sampy was booked in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape.
Bond has been set at $250,000.