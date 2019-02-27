Federal law enforcement officers served grand jury subpoenas on two New Iberia businesses Tuesday morning, according to The Daily Iberian.
At least two businesses — Iberia Chiropractic Clinic on Center Street and the law office of La’derical Wagner on French Street — were served with subpoenas seeking records of more than 30 patients.
In addition, agents also sought business records and tax filings from the chiropractic clinic and its owner, Dr. Adel Malahmeh, going back to 2013. Agents also sought a list of all patients treated at the clinic either referred by or in conjunction with Wagner’s office, any compensation of fee agreements between the clinic and Wagner’s firm or any other law corporations, as well as any agreements between ICC and any automobile insurance companies.
