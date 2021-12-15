Scott restaurateur Jerry Bobb said he's been many places, but jail wasn't one of them — that is until he was handcuffed inside of his business in front of his customers.

Officially, the owner of Super Taters was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of resisting arrest.

"My charge as far as I know was being a suspicious Black man in a blacked out vehicle," Bobb wrote in a Tuesday post on his restaurant's Facebook account.

"I fully believe that this is an effort by the three officers to humiliate me, tarnish my reputation in this community and interrupt me successfully conducting business in the city of Scott, as they made it a point to execute the arrest warrant at 5 p.m. in front of my customers."

In a Wednesday statement, the Scott Police Department said Bobb, 42, was also issued a citation for driving with an expired license.

Bobb's Facebook account of what unfolded seems to match the Police Department's account that was distributed to local media outlets. Their perspectives on what took place vary considerably.

Bobb first encountered Scott officers three days before his arrest. He was parked in front of a former bank building Friday night in the same parking lot as Super Taters, the baked potato restaurant he's owned and operated for nearly eight years.

Scott Police say Bobb was standing outside of his vehicle, which was parked behind a closed bank, and as an officer drove past at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Bobb entered the truck and drove away. Bobb was pulled over "to investigate why the subject was parked in the parking lot of a building formerly utilized as a bank." Bobb exited the vehicle and reportedly asked the officer, "You need something?" Bobb allegedly continued to question why he was stopped and refused to identify himself or provide his identification to the officer when requested.

"When officers attempted to explain to Bobb the purpose of the stop, Bobb continuously interrupted and stated he was calling the mayor," the Scott Police Department's statement said. "Bobb refused the officer's request to identify himself several more times while berating and insulting the officer's intelligence by repeatedly calling him stupid. Once additional officers arrived on scene, the officer attempted to detail Bobb due to his noncompliance and refusal to identify himself. Bobb attempted to evade the officer, cursing at officers, and vigorously pulled away."

Scott officers "opted not to arrest Bobb on scene."

At 10 a.m. Monday morning, Bobb said he filed a complaint with the Scott Police Department over Friday's wrongful traffic stop.

"I'm no legal expert, but that sure seems like harassment to me," Bobb wrote. "So as any good citizen would, I filed a complaint..."

At about 5 p.m., Scott officers entered Super Taters with an arrest warrant signed by Judge Andre Doguet for two counts of resisting arrest. He was held in the Lafayette jail until 9 p.m. Monday. He was released without posting bond.

Bobb said his arrest was a direct retaliation to his complaint, and he shared his account of what happened in case his customers see his mugshot or any other interactions with the Scott Police Department.

"This is unfair treatment and I will NOT be silenced," Bobb wrote.

Bobb said in a message to The Acadiana Advocate that it's been "a crazy few days." He is expected to obtain an attorney and make a statement at a later time.