A male teacher who works at an Opelousas school was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with at least one of his female students, according to a news release from the Opelousas Police Department.
Toranzo Arvie, 57, of Ville Platte, was arrested following an investigation initiated by the parent of a student who noticed inappropriate text messages between her child and Arvie, police said. It was not immediately clear what school Arvie teaches at.
Arvie was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Opelousas Police said this is still an active investigation, and more charges are pending.