A Broussard woman is wanted in the disappearance of a missing woman, New Iberia investigators say.
Cassidy Linch, 21, of Broussard, is wanted on counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the disappearance of Deja Cummings, a 20-year-old reported missing from New Iberia on Oct. 18, the department said.
She is described as 5’7”, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Two additional suspects, Xavier De’shawn Andrews, 23, and Dwayne Dawante Alfred, 24, were each arrested on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in Cummings’s disappearance.
Investigators believe remains recovered from a wooded area on Cherokee Street in New Iberia on Feb. 13 may be Cummings. The remains were sent to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory for identification.