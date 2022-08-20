One person was killed in a Youngsville house fire Saturday morning.
Firefighters from the Youngsville, Broussard and Milton fire departments and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the fire at 812 Austin Road around 10:15 a.m. Two of the home’s occupants were outside and informed first responders that a friend was still inside the burning building, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters discovered the person’s body inside a bedroom once the fire was brought under control. The victim’s name has not been publicly released pending notification of next of kin, he said.
The Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are jointly investigating the fire and fatality. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the statement said.
The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation for the person killed.