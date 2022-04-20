One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting on Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday near mile marker 105 on I-10. One person was killed and two others were injured and have been hospitalized because of their injuries, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The identity of the deceased person was not released by law enforcement.
Information is limited and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to develop leads that may lead to an arrest in the shooting, she said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.