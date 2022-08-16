A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Eddy was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. A passenger in Eddy’s vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, he said.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
It’s unknown whether either driver was impaired, but routine toxicology samples have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, the spokesperson said.