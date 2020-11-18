Two people are dead and another wounded in what police believe was a murder-suicide that happened Monday night in Carencro, KATC reports.
Police were called to a home on Meadowvale Drive at about 7 p.m. Monday night to investigate was was described as a domestic disturbance with weapons.
When they arrived, they were met at the door by three children. The oldest, a 14-year-old girl, told police what happened. In the back of the house, officers found a man and woman who were dead and another man, wounded in the back.
This is a developing story.