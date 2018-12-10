A Breaux Bridge teen was arrested Monday after his gun discharged in a pickup truck, hitting and killing the driver at Beaver Park in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Police were called to the scene at 1:36 p.m. in the 1600 block of East University Avenue, where they found Larry Chiasson, 68, also of Breaux Bridge, dead at the scene, police said.
Chiasson had been driving when a passenger, Dawson Mullen, 18, accidentally discharged a firearm, striking Chiasson and causing him to wreck the vehicle, police said.
Mullen has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of negligent homicide.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.