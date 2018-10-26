A 46-year-old homeless man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on South College Road late Thursday, Lafayette police said Friday.
Clement A. Fruge Jr. was killed when, for unknown reasons, he walked into the roadway about 8:49 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. College Road and was struck by a vehicle , Corporal Bridgette P. Dugas said.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Dugas said it was determined that impairment was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle and no citations have been issued.
She said police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are awaiting the results of a toxicology report on Fruge.