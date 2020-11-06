A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a mid-October shooting at Moore Park that killed two people and injured two others.

Jamyron Magee, of Angie, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center around 8:45 p.m., Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.

His bond is currently set at $400,000, booking records show.

Magee is accused of killing 19-year-old Ja’Kyrie Clark and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply, both of Lafayette, in a shooting during a “teen party” in a parking lot on the northern end of Moore Park on Oct. 15. Both died from their injuries at a local hospital in the hours after the shooting.

Two others -- an 18-year-old Opelousas man and a 20-year-old Lafayette woman -- were also injured in the shooting, police said.

Donnell Lewis, 37, a military veteran and former police officer who has spent the past 15 years working security at nightclubs, worked the “teen party” and filmed Facebook Live videos before and after the shooting. He said at its height around 500 to 600 people attended the party, many more than the 50 people he had been told to expect.

Lewis said things were steady, the crowd dancing and drinking while a disc jockey performed, until the night began to wind down after about half the group dispersed when a Lafayette Police Department officer patrolled through the park. Then, gunfire erupted.

"That was one of the worst things I've ever seen, and I've been to Iraq twice," Lewis said. "I've never seen nothing like this. It was like hell. This was a whole bunch of kids. That was like my little brothers and sisters out there."

A video Lewis posted to Facebook showed first responders performing CPR on a man lying on the ground as a small number of people stood in small groups nearby, giving information to officers, crying and holding one another. Minutes later an ambulance is shown taking the victim to the hospital.

The next morning, officers combed through the parking lot littered with empty daiquiri go cups, shattered glass liquor bottles and lost belongings as they marked bullet casings and newfound evidence. Nearby, a parking space was stained with blood and strewn with empty gauze rolls and medical gloves from emergency life-saving attempts the night before.

Family members and friends of Clark gathered at the scene the Monday after the shooting to remember the 2020 Lafayette High graduate and pay him respect with a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Family members spoke about his bright and ever present smile, his joy in making other people laugh and his love of eating as they consoled one another.

"This was actually an illustration of what we've been trying to portray, what we've been trying to tell," said a family spokesperson after the event. "This is who Ja'Kyrie was. He was that person that made everybody laugh, and by everyone coming out today — it's just a testament of exactly who Ja'kyrie was, who he is. And that is what we would like y'all to continue."