A solemn crowd of about 250 people gathered Monday evening outside the Opelousas Police Department to pray and offer support to the family of Kori Gauthier, an 18-year-old Opelousas woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Gauthier, a freshman at LSU majoring in education, was reported missing Wednesday when she didn't show up for class, work or a doctor's appointment.
Her family discovered that about 2 a.m. that morning, someone had crashed into Gauthier's car, which was was sitting empty on the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge.
They tracked Gauthier's cell phone to a Baton Rouge salvage yard, where they found her destroyed car.
Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor reassured Gauthier's family Monday evening that they were not alone. He said you could see the love for the family, long a pillar in the community, in the many volunteers who have shown up to help with searches.
"On behalf of our city...our prayers, hope, faith and blessings are with you now," he said, adding that his "biggest hope and prayer is for a miraculous return" of the young woman.
Kori Gauthier's father, Levar Gauthier, said the search for his daughter is bringing a lot of people together for one common goal.
"People reached out from all over the country," he said. "I've been taking hope from people in Louisiana and Texas, regular people and civic leaders."
Wearing T-shirts with #findkori and #BringKoriHome, members of the crowd periodically approached the family for hugs and condolences.
About four dozen sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha traveled from Baton Rouge to attend the ceremony.
"This is the time our heart pours out for you," spokesperson Florence Milburn told Gauthier's father and mother, Misti Ravare, who were seated at the front of the crowd, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said counselors have been deployed in the school system to offer help to any of the system's 13,000 students might be distraught over Gauthier's disappearance. She was a recent graduate of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts. She was also a dancer who taught locally, he said.
LSU and Baton Rouge police have said they don't think foul play was involved in Gauthier's disappearance.
Opelousas Chief of Police Martin McLendon encouraged the family to never give up their search.
"You are not alone," he said. "Some may give up, but you should never give up...With God, all things are possible."