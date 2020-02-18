A 29-year-old Opelousas man is accused of fatally stabbing his father during an argument Tuesday.
Alphonso Andrus was taken into custody for questioning and will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of manslaughter, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement. Andrus is accused of stabbing his father around 1 p.m. outside a residence in the 600 block of Patsy Street during an altercation.
Other family members were present or in the area when the stabbing occurred, he said.
The fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two men. Guidry said the father-son feud had not resulted in police action or police response prior to Tuesday.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and died from serious injuries caused by a single slashing cut to the upper torso, Guidry said.
Police are withholding his name pending notification of next of kin.