An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and homicide that took place April 20 in Cade, according to a release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim, Justin Primeaux, 23, was shot during a home invasion on Vieux Jacquet Road and subsequently died from his injuries.
Dequincy Jamel Lewis, 27, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the SMPSO. The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
Lewis was initially booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and shortly thereafter, was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of first-degree murder.
At the time of this release, no bond had been set. The investigation remains ongoing and Investigators are asking for anyone with information as to the identity of a second suspect to please contact the sheriff’s office at (337) 394-3071, via private messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030.