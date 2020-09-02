State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper that took place Tuesday during a pursuit initiated by the Jennings Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Lake Charles Field Office began investigating a shooting involving a State Trooper assigned to Troop D.

The shooting took place when Troopers responded to assist the Jennings Police Department with a vehicle pursuit traveling north on LA 26. As a responding Trooper attempted to deploy a tire deflation device on LA 26 at W. South Street, the driver steered toward the Trooper, leading the Trooper to discharge his firearm. The driver was able to flee the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance later.

At this time, investigators do not believe the suspect was injured during the incident. No law enforcement personnel were injured and the investigation remains active as investigators continue to search for the suspect.