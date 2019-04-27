Police said an armed and dangerous man is on the run after a shooting that injured one person in Crowley, KATC reports.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said police responded to a shooting Saturday in the 100 block of Dorn Street. Witnesses told responding officers the assailant shot at the victim two to three times, Broussard said.
Police identified the suspect as Scott Johnson, of Crowley.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Broussard said.
Anyone who has information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-8477.