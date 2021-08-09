The man who died in a weekend shootout outside of a Lafayette nightclub has been identified by police as 22-year-old Dashawn Batiste of Breaux Bridge.
The shooting, which involved multiple parties and eventually a Lafayette Police officer, happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The District Event Center, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.
A woman, who has not been identified by law enforcement, also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Details were scarce Sunday about exactly what unfolded outside of the nightclub, and there were no additional details provided Monday afternoon aside from the victim's identity.
A concert by the Baton Rouge rapper Webbie took place at the event center just before the shooting.
Multiple people were shooting at one another when a Lafayette Police officer who was working security at the nightclub approached a group of people, Gossen said. Someone shot at the officer, who then shot back, Gossen said.
The officer, who has not been named, was not injured.
No arrests have been made at this point in connection to the shooting, Gossen said, but a few people of interest have been interviewed.
About 20 cars were still parked at The District lot on Sunday morning, which was roped off with crime scene tape. A few of those vehicles had been struck by bullets and had police stickers identifying the holes. Upwards of 100 evidence markers identified bullets and casings that were strewn across the parking lot.
The crime scene had been cleared by Sunday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police, Troop I, at 337-262-5880.