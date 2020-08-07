Louisiana State Police are seeking help to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on La. 14 in Iberia Parish early Friday.
The crash happened about 1 a.m. on La. 14 near La. 676 when a driver in a 2003 Ford Escape struck a bicyclist from behind in the outer westbound lane. The biker was ejected during the crash and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The bicyclist is identified as a Hispanic man, believed to be in his early 30s. He was riding a red Raleigh mountain trail bicycle at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about his identity is encouraged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.
The victim's bicycle was not equipped with lights on the front or rear. A breath sample was taken from the driver of the Escape and did not reveal the presence of alcohol in her system. A toxicology sample was taken from the bicyclist and is pending, Gossen said.