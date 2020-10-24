A man was arrested Saturday morning after trespassing near a plane at the Lafayette Regional Airport.
Adani Fuentes-Ardiano, 29, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of unauthorized entry into a critical infrastructure after he was found near a plane at the airport around 7 a.m., a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident was jointly investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. Details about the incident from authorities were scarce. Online jail records show an initial bond has not been set yet.