The motorcyclist who flipped over the roundabout at Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier has succumbed to his injuries, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Raphael Reviere, 65, of Lafayette, was riding his motorcycle when he crashed at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Reviere flipped over the roundabout in the intersection and was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Reviere received emergency care and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.