A Jeanerette man was booked into jail Friday after being shot while fleeing from a deputy city marshal during a traffic stop.
Jeffery Lee Marks, 26, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after fleeing from the Jeanerette deputy marshal Thursday night. Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count of aggravated assault on a peace officer Friday, a release from Louisiana State Police said.
State police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday when the deputy marshal attempted to stop Marks’ vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Marks and a passenger fled on foot when they reached a dead end on Ira Street. The deputy marshal pursued Marks on foot, and at some point, shot him.
Marks was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was apprehended by other deputy marshals.
KATC reported City Marshal Fernest Martin said the deputy fired after Marks brandished a gun. He also said the man and others apprehended were wanted for burglaries in multiple parishes.
State police is investigating the shooting.