A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library.
Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
Washington is accused of exposing and fondling himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library on Aug. 31. Deputies were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and given a description of the suspect, who had left the area in a white pickup truck, she said.
Washington was identified as the suspect in the case after an investigation.