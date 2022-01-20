A Lafayette car chase ended in a fiery crash on Teurlings Drive Thursday morning as law enforcement officers pursued a suspect in a vehicle reported stolen out of New Orleans.
Lafayette Police Department officers, with assistance from Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the vehicle crashed in the 100 block of Teurlings Drive, striking a utility pole and gas meter before catching fire, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The vehicle was reported stolen in an armed carjacking in New Orleans, Green said.
The vehicle fire was extinguished by the Lafayette Fire Department and the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for observation.
The crash forced the evacuation of nearby Teurlings Catholic High School because of the damaged gas meter.