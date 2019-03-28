Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have identified the body recovered from a fatal boating accident in St. Landry Parish as Wilma E. Robertson Jr., 59, of Opelousas.
Agents received information about a boater that entered the water in Lake Duboisson and never resurfaced around 1 p.m. March 26. LDWF agents along with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the body of Robertson Jr. around 2 p.m. within close proximity of his vessel.
According to an eye witness, Robertson was attempting to load his 14 foot aluminum vessel onto his trailer when his vessel began taking on water. Robertson then entered the water without a personal flotation device on his body and never resurfaced.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.