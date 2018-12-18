A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with an oncoming vehicle Monday night on a two-lane highway in Evangeline Parish.
Connie Fuselier, a 62-year-old Eunice resident, was veered into the opposite lane of LA 10 while traveling eastbound on his Honda motorcycle, according to State Police. An approaching Dodge Ram steered left to avoid a collision at the same time Fuselier steered right, resulting in a head-on crash.
Fuselier was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, where he later died. The other driver was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.