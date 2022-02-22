An Arnaudville woman was arrested for drunken driving, her third DWI arrest in six weeks, after she drove onto St. Edmund Catholic School’s elementary campus Monday, the Eunice Police Department said.
Skyla P. Briley, 29, was arrested on a count of first-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a count of careless operation after police say she drove onto the school’s property around 10:18 a.m., Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
The school is located at 301 North Third Street.
Investigators determined Briley left North Third Street, entered a parking lot between the school and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church’s rectory, crossed a walkway between the school building and the cafeteria and came to rest just inside the school’s playground.
No students were in the area at the time of the crash, the statement said.
Her blood-alcohol concentration was .295 percent, Fontenot said. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana for those 21 and older.
The chief said Briley has been arrested twice previously in the last six weeks for drunken driving: on Jan. 8 by Louisiana State Police in St. Landry Parish and Feb. 12 in Leonville by the Leonville Police Department.
Booking records for the St. Landry Parish Jail show in the January arrest Briley was also booked on improper lane usage and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle, and on Feb. 12 she was also booked on a turn signal violation and driving under suspension.
Despite the prior arrests, her Monday arrest is considered a first offense because she has no prior convictions for drunken driving, Fontenot said.
If those arrests result in convictions, her charges will be adjusted accordingly, Fontenot said.