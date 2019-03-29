Law enforcement and the Lafayette Parish School System have beefed up security at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy after rumors a student allegedly posted a list online threatening harm to other students.
About 8:15 a.m. Friday, David Thibodaux principal Jeff Debetaz sent a voice message to address parents’ concerns. The beginning of the school day went smoothly, Debetaz said. While there is additional security on campus as a precautionary measure, he said law enforcement did not think the rumors and social media messages represented a credible threat to the school.
Debetaz sent an initial message to parents around 4 p.m. Thursday alerting them to the threat and said school administrators had launched an investigation in conjunction with local law enforcement.
Joe Craig, assistant superintendent of administration for Lafayette Parish Schools, said detectives and school resources officers completed a thorough investigation into the allegations Thursday afternoon and evening and said they consider the threat a “low-likelihood incident.”
Officers met with the accused student and the student’s parents as part of the investigation.
Debetaz said in the Thursday email the accused student would be excused from campus until the investigation is complete and “disciplinary action will be taken for students who create threatening or unsafe environments on our school campus.”
However, Debetaz also stated in initial inquiries “we found no evidence of a list or a threat by the accused and believe this to be a vicious rumor.” Those beliefs were echoed Friday.
Despite rumors from parents circulating on social media, Craig said administrators’ understanding is the rumored threat “was more generalized to the school as a whole and not to specific individuals or an individual.”
Craig said the allegations came to school administrators’ attention after school resource officers learned of chatter circulating among students. He said threat investigations typically involve calling in students who are involved in discussions of the threat, asking them for a statement and collecting names of any other involved parties.
Craig said discussions with students “kept going around in circles.”
He said at this time there’s no evidence the allegations were related to bullying against the accused student. But if evidence of malicious intent came to light, there could be disciplinary repercussions for the students involved.
Craig said additional information on the incident would be limited to protect the privacy of the accused and other involved students.
“We want parents to know being a safe school is our top priority, but at the same time we need to protect the rights of minors and potentially accused individuals because they may not be guilty of anything,” Craig said.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office manages the school system’s resource officer program. Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. John Mowell said he could not comment on the specifics of deputies’ investigation at the school or how many additional officers would be on campus or for what duration.
“We don’t discuss security threats at schools unless there’s a need to pass that information onto the public. We handle issues at schools on a regular basis and make adjustments as needed,” he said.
He did add that intelligence agents partnered with school resource officers to investigate the threat and make the determination the incident was a low-level threat.
“Our intelligence unit is robust. They investigate threats at schools and throughout the city-parish on a regular basis so it’s in their wheelhouse to do that and make determinations about what’s going on,” Mowell said.