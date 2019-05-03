Several agencies including Homeland Security and INTERPOL worked together to arrest a Mexican citizen in Calcasieu Parish who was wanted for murder in Mexico.
In April 2017, investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division were contacted by Homeland Security Investigations requesting assistance in locating 27-year-old Jose Alfredo “Boots” Rivera Hernandez, a wanted Mexican national.
Rivera Hernandez had an active warrant through the International Criminal Police Organization for homicide in Mexico and was known to frequent horse racing establishments. Troopers and HSI agents conducted surveillance at horse racing tracks throughout Louisiana but were unable to locate him at the time of the original request.
On May 2, Troopers located Rivera Hernandez in the paddock area behind Delta Downs Racetrack while working a Louisiana Racing Commission enforcement detail. Troopers were able to determine Rivera Hernandez falsified racing permit applications and frequently identified himself using an alias.
Rivera Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A detainer has been placed on Rivera Hernandez by federal authorities and he is currently awaiting extradition back to Mexico.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice.