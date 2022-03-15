A Lafayette firefighter who was injured last week when an 18-wheeler crashed into a firetruck has been identified as Brent Haynes.
Haynes was injured Friday while assisting with a traffic incident on Interstate 10 about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters had been on the scene for roughly two hours when an 18-wheeler struck the firetruck parked on the roadway, according to Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Fire Department.
Haynes, who was standing near the truck, jumped over the overpass guardrail in order to evade the impact of the crash, falling roughly 20 feet and landing on cement below, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, 51-year-old Nathan A. Martin, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, OWI first offense and vehicular negligent injuring.
After being transported to a local hospital, Haynes was initially placed in an induced coma because of damage to his lungs and other organs, according to social media posts by his family.
He underwent surgery Tuesday morning and is recovering well, according LFD. Doctors don't anticipate Haynes needing any additional surgeries.