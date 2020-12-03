sirens stock police lights

A 48-year-old Lafayette man was killed while biking across the Evangeline Thruway Wednesday night.

Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 11:30 p.m. and the cyclist, Billy LeBlanc, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined LeBlanc was biking east across the southbound lanes when he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor's note: The Lafayette Police Department originally reported Mr. LeBlanc's age as 32. 

